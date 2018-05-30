Genoa
Prosecutor who asked arrest for girlfriend's ex tried (3)
Man accused of abuse of office
30 Maggio 2018
Genoa, May 30 - A Florence prosecutor who asked for the arrest of his girlfriend's ex was sent to trial on Wednesday. Vincenzo Ferrigno will go on trial September 18, judicial sources said. Prosecutors have charged him with abuse of office. A preliminary hearings judge cleared him of the charge of false testimony.
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019