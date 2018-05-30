Brussels
Full confidence in Mattarella and Italy - EC (3)
A great country, what is happening there is important for Europe
30 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 30 - The European Commission said Wednesday it had "full confidence" in Italy and President Sergio Mattarella to get through the current political crisis. The EC said it had confidence in "the Constitutional process that is taking place in Italy, and in the president of the Republic". It said Italy was a "great country" and what was happening there was important for the whole of Europe.
Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019