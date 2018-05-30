Milan
Milan bourse recovers over 1%, spread falls
FTSE Mib up 1.3% in early trading
30 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 30 - The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index gained 1.3% in early trading on Wednesday and the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped to 261 basis points. The Milan stock exchange shed 2.65% on Tuesday and the spread closed on 290 points after Italy's state paper came under massive pressure linked to the ongoing political instability.
