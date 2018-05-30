Rome
G7 to discuss Italy - US official (2)
Italy better off in eurozone says Treasury official
30 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 30 - The political situation in Italy and the related turmoil on the financial markets will probably be discussed at this week's meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Whistler in Canada, a senior United States Treasury Department official has said. "It would be better if they were to work things out within the euro zone without making significant changes there, and certainly the Italians have the opportunity to do that," the official said.
