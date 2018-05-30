League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

Rome, May 30 - The League will not obstruct a solution to face the current political emergency Italy faces but then wants the nation to have new elections as soon as possible, sources within Matteo Salvini's party said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini said "we are not at the market" when asked about 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio reopening the possibility of a M5S-League government and demanded President Sergio Mattarella set a date for a new election. "It's also a question of dignity," he said. "We tried to form a government with the centre right and then with the 5-Star Movement and they always said no to us. "We won't sell out Italy". Mattarella asked former spending review commissioner Cottarelli to try to form an interim, technocrat executive after attempts to put together a political government following the inconclusive March 4 election failed. The last attempt, based on a agreement between the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), broke down after Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. This prompted a furious reaction from League and the M5S, whose leader Luigi Di Maio called for Mattarella to be impeached. Italy's bonds have since came under huge pressure and the international stock market suffered big losses amid fears that Italy could end up quitting the eurozone. Di Maio opened up to the possibility of reopening talks on a M5S-League government late on Tuesday, saying the M5S was willing to revise its positions and stating that the impeachment hypothesis was "no longer on the table". Salvini, on the other hand, said Wednesday that Mattarella must set a date for new elections as soon as possible. "This is my appeal: Sergio Mattarella give us a date for the vote and the Italian people will do justice for what has happened," Salvini said in Pisa. "I hope we vote again as soon as possible, but not in July because the Italian people's holidays are sacrosanct and there are seasonal workers (away from the places where they are registered to vote)". Former IMF economist Cottarelli did not present his list of ministers on Monday. Cottarelli is waiting for possible developments for the formation of a political government before pressing further ahead with his effort to form an interim technocrat executive, sources said Wednesday.