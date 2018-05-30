League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 30 Maggio 2018 | 13:32

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019
28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis
24.07.2017

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino
29.05.2018

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

Salvini demands election date but does not want July vote

League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

Rome, May 30 - The League will not obstruct a solution to face the current political emergency Italy faces but then wants the nation to have new elections as soon as possible, sources within Matteo Salvini's party said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday Salvini said "we are not at the market" when asked about 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio reopening the possibility of a M5S-League government and demanded President Sergio Mattarella set a date for a new election. "It's also a question of dignity," he said. "We tried to form a government with the centre right and then with the 5-Star Movement and they always said no to us. "We won't sell out Italy". Mattarella asked former spending review commissioner Cottarelli to try to form an interim, technocrat executive after attempts to put together a political government following the inconclusive March 4 election failed. The last attempt, based on a agreement between the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), broke down after Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. This prompted a furious reaction from League and the M5S, whose leader Luigi Di Maio called for Mattarella to be impeached. Italy's bonds have since came under huge pressure and the international stock market suffered big losses amid fears that Italy could end up quitting the eurozone. Di Maio opened up to the possibility of reopening talks on a M5S-League government late on Tuesday, saying the M5S was willing to revise its positions and stating that the impeachment hypothesis was "no longer on the table". Salvini, on the other hand, said Wednesday that Mattarella must set a date for new elections as soon as possible. "This is my appeal: Sergio Mattarella give us a date for the vote and the Italian people will do justice for what has happened," Salvini said in Pisa. "I hope we vote again as soon as possible, but not in July because the Italian people's holidays are sacrosanct and there are seasonal workers (away from the places where they are registered to vote)". Former IMF economist Cottarelli did not present his list of ministers on Monday. Cottarelli is waiting for possible developments for the formation of a political government before pressing further ahead with his effort to form an interim technocrat executive, sources said Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging

Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging

 
League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

 
Three probed in 400-mn Alitalia 'fradulent bankruptcy'

Three probed in 400-mn Alitalia 'fradulent bankruptcy'

 
Cottarelli 'waiting for developments' on political govt (2)

Cottarelli 'waiting for developments' on political govt (2)

 
Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

 
Four convicted over death of sectioned man

Four convicted over death of sectioned man

 
Election ASAP but not July - Salvini (2)

Election ASAP but not July - Salvini (2)

 
Milan bourse recovers over 1%, spread falls

Milan bourse recovers over 1%, spread falls

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Economia TV
Da Trump stretta su beni dalla Cina

Da Trump stretta su beni dalla Cina

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
La banda di fratelli sgangherati

La banda di fratelli sgangherati

 
Mondo TV
Libia al voto 10 dicembre, accordo senza firma

Libia al voto 10 dicembre, accordo senza firma

 
Italia TV
Governo, e ora? tre gli scenari

Governo, e ora? tre gli scenari

 
Calcio TV
Azzurri, venerdi' amichevole a Nizza con la Francia

Azzurri, venerdi' amichevole a Nizza con la Francia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

30.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU