Salerno
Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging
All under house arrest in province of Salerno
30 Maggio 2018
Salerno, May 30 - Carabinieri police in the province of Salerno arrested nine people on Wednesday, including the mayor of the town of San Mauro Cilento, on a variety of charges including bid rigging. Mayor Carlo Pisacane of the 890-resident town was placed on house arrest, as were two assessors, two councillors, the municipal secretary, the managers of the technical and accounting offices, and the director of a waste management company.
