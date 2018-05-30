Cerca

Mercoledì 30 Maggio 2018

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020
10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019
28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone
30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis
24.07.2017

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino
29.05.2018

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Pisa

Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

We'll never ask help from PD says League leader

Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

Pisa, May 30 - League leader Matteo Salvini said "we are not at the market" on Wednesday when asked about 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio reopening the possibility of a M5S-League government. "It's also a question of dignity," he said. "We tried to form a government with the centre right and then with the 5-Star Movement and they always said no to us. "We won't sell out Italy". He also dismissed the hypothesis of forming an emergency executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I read that important commentators in the newspapers call for a noble gesture, asking for the help of the PD. "I want to clearly say that we will never form a government with (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi and the PD".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

G7 to discuss Italy - US official (2)

G7 to discuss Italy - US official (2)

 
OECD clips Italian GDP growth forecasts (2)

OECD clips Italian GDP growth forecasts (2)

 
Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging

Southern mayor among nine arrested for bid rigging

 
League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

League won't obstruct emergency solutions, then vote (2)

 
Three probed in 400-mn Alitalia 'fradulent bankruptcy'

Three probed in 400-mn Alitalia 'fradulent bankruptcy'

 
Cottarelli 'waiting for developments' on political govt (2)

Cottarelli 'waiting for developments' on political govt (2)

 
Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

Not at market-Salvini on Di Maio overture (2)

 
Four convicted over death of sectioned man

Four convicted over death of sectioned man

 

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

 
Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 

Mondo TV
Strage di Liegi, il killer aveva gia' ucciso

Strage di Liegi, il killer aveva gia' ucciso

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Economia TV
Da Trump stretta su beni dalla Cina

Da Trump stretta su beni dalla Cina

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 31 maggio 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
La banda di fratelli sgangherati

La banda di fratelli sgangherati

 
Italia TV
Governo, e ora? tre gli scenari

Governo, e ora? tre gli scenari

 
Calcio TV
Azzurri, venerdi' amichevole a Nizza con la Francia

Azzurri, venerdi' amichevole a Nizza con la Francia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

