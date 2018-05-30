Universiade: 'constructive dialogue' on hippodrome

Naples, May 30 - Agnano hippodrome director Pier Luigi D'Angelo said Tuesday that discussion was underway about facilities but that town council budget issues had led to complications. He was speaking ahead of the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) meeting on athletes' villages for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, which the executive committee will be voting on June 15. "On the future of the Hippodrome of Agnano," D'Angelo said, "constructive dialogue is underway, which unfortunately grew complicated due to town council budget issues and the planned real estate divestment connected to them, including for the facilities themselves." "The Hippodrome of Agnano," he said, "is the property of the Naples town council and was entrusted to our management until March 31, 2019 subsequent to a town council decision in March." He added that, "at the moment, however, we are continuing to keep employment levels high, to host large entertainment events and European horse races of a high sporting level. One was the Lotteria Gran Prize on May 1, which drew 20,000 people to the hippodrome in a single day, and the European Union Group 1 Grand Prize, which is slated for June 10 and has more resources for four-year-old horses of international caliber. "We are asking Commissioner Latella, the Campania regional government, the Naples town council, FISU, CUSI and CONI Servizi why a worksite for building and facilities was opened without a budget estimate or an in-depth consultation with those working in the horseracing sector - as well as the managing company - in order to safeguard the regular holding of our daily activities. "This is especially important if the area of the Agnano hippodrome decided upon for the housing of the athletes, as we learned from the media, is to be that of the external parking lot and even that of the horse training ground. This is still not clear," he noted. "In either case," D'Angelo said, "the possibilities need to be assessed extremely carefully, since they will have a major impact. I am nonetheless certain that the watchdog authorities will be able to understand the complexity of the situation and decide on the best course of action, including in terms of the timeline for the interventions involving the adding-on to or divestment of temporary facilities. We are waiting for a plenary session to verify the above conditions."