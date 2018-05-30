Cerca

Mercoledì 30 Maggio 2018

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

28.05.2018

10.05.2018

Taranto-Grottaglie primo spazioporto nel 2020

28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

30.05.2018

Ordigno nella notte davanti a un portone

28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

28.05.2018

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

24.07.2017

Polizia: la legge 242/2016 non legalizza la cannabis

29.05.2018

23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Mattarella meets Cottarelli amid huge uncertainty

Mattarella meets Cottarelli amid huge uncertainty

Rome, May 30 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli met President Sergio Mattarella for informal talks on Wednesday, amid huge uncertainty about Italy's political situation and turbulence on the financial markets. Mattarella asked former spending review commissioner Cottarelli to try to form an executive after attempts to put together a political government following the inconclusive March 4 election failed. The last attempt, based on a agreement between the League and the 5-Star Movement, broke down after Mattarella refused to approve the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. Italy's bonds came under huge pressure on Monday and the international stock market suffered big losses amid fears that Italy could end up quitting the eurozone.

