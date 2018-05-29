Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Cerca

Martedì 29 Maggio 2018 | 20:35

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019
28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Pompeii (Naples)

Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Man believed to be around 35, disabled - ANSA report

Body of new Pompeii victim discovered (2)

Pompeii (Naples), May 29 - A new body has been discovered during ongoing excavation work in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, ANSA has learned. The victim is believed to have been around 35 years old when he died. He was disabled due to a leg injury and unable to escape when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, burying the city in rock and ash. He was struck by a 300-kilo rock, which beheaded him. Archaeologists found the man's skeleton lying on its back in the ancient city's Regio V area, at the corner between Vicolo dei Balconi, which has just been discovered as part of new excavation work, and Vicolo delle Nozze d'Argento. Archaeologists believe he was watching the eruption of the Vesuvius while struggling to escape, when he was struck by the rock. The director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, Massimo Osanna, called the discovery "dramatic and exceptional".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Woman gives birth at Bologna airport

 

Woman gives birth at Bologna airport

 
7 dogs die in fire near Bologna

7 dogs die in fire near Bologna

 
Vote ASAP says Salvini (2)

Vote ASAP says Salvini (2)

 
Last fugitive from eruption found at Pompeii

Last fugitive from eruption found at Pompeii

 
Melegatti pandoro company goes bust (2)

Melegatti pandoro company goes bust (2)

 
Milan bourse closes 2.65% down on govt uncertainty (2)

Milan bourse closes 2.65% down on govt uncertainty (2)

 
Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Terrore a Liegi, uomo uccide due agenti e un passante

Terrore a Liegi, uomo uccide due agenti e un passante

 
Italia TV
Sfuma sogno Roma-Milano in 2 ore 40', Mit dice no a 350 km/h

Sfuma sogno Roma-Milano in 2 ore 40', Mit dice no a 350 km/h

 
Spettacolo TV
Nuovo album per Ziggy Marley in salsa "Exodus"

Nuovo album per Ziggy Marley in salsa "Exodus"

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Economia TV
Vola lo spread, ma che cos'e'?

Vola lo spread, ma che cos'e'?

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

 
Calcio TV
Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

29.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU