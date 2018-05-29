Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

Brussels, May 29 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday "Italy deserves respect" and Brussels "is ready to cooperate responsibly and with mutual respect", stressing that its fate could not be decided by the financial markets. "Italy's fate cannot depend on possible injunctions from the financial markets," he said. "Italy, no matter what parties will run it in the future, is a founder member of the EU which has furnished a huge contribution to European integration," he said. Juncker also said he was "convinced that Italy will continue its European course".