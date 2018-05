Milan bourse closes 2.65% down on govt uncertainty (2)

Milan, May 29 - The Milan bourse closed 2.65% down with the bellwether FTSTE-MIB index falling to 21,350 points amid political uncertainty after premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli saw President Sergio Mattarella but did not unveil his government team. He will return to see Mattarella again Wednesday morning. Hit by Italy-linked jitters, London closed 1.2% down, Paris 1.2% down and Frankfurt 1.5% down.