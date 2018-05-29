Cottarelli to see Mattarella Wed, support for July 29 vote

Rome, May 29 - Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli will return to see President Sergio Mattarella again Wednesday morning, presidential councillor Giovanni Grasso said after the PM-designate updated the head of State on the political situation for three quarters of an hour Tuesday. Cottarelli did not, as expected, present his list of ministers for an interim government to steer Italy to fresh elections later this year. Growing support on all sides of the political spectrum for a July 29 general election has put Cottarelli on standby, sources said after the meeting with Mattarella. After the meeting,in which Cottarelli updated him on the political situation, Mattarella decided to take time to weigh how much support there is for an election before the end of July. This will entail a quick round of consultations involving Cottarelli, sources said. The PM-designate will then report back to Mattarella Wednesday morning.