Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019
28.05.2018

Un atlante emozionale su Matera capitale della cultura 2019

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

Rome

Cottarelli to see Mattarella Wed, support for July 29 vote

Quick round of consultations by PM-designate

Rome, May 29 - Premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli will return to see President Sergio Mattarella again Wednesday morning, presidential councillor Giovanni Grasso said after the PM-designate updated the head of State on the political situation for three quarters of an hour Tuesday. Cottarelli did not, as expected, present his list of ministers for an interim government to steer Italy to fresh elections later this year. Growing support on all sides of the political spectrum for a July 29 general election has put Cottarelli on standby, sources said after the meeting with Mattarella. After the meeting,in which Cottarelli updated him on the political situation, Mattarella decided to take time to weigh how much support there is for an election before the end of July. This will entail a quick round of consultations involving Cottarelli, sources said. The PM-designate will then report back to Mattarella Wednesday morning.

Last fugitive from eruption found at Pompeii

Melegatti pandoro company goes bust (2)

Milan bourse closes 2.65% down on govt uncertainty (2)

Italy deserves respect, markets don't decide - Juncker (3)

Cottarelli to see Mattarella Wed, support for July 29 vote

Cottarelli to see Mattarella again Wed morning (2)

Francavilla man sedated daughter (2)

Vote ASAP says Toninelli (3)

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Nuovo album per Ziggy Marley in salsa "Exodus"

Mercato del falso, sequestrati 820 mila prodotti

Ansatg delle ore 18

Ordine Malta: Su migranti serve collaborazione tra Paesi

Vola lo spread, ma che cos'e'?

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

