Francavilla man sedated daughter (2)

Chieti, May 29 - A man who flung his 10-year-old daughter off a motorway overpass at Francavilla in Abruzzo May 20 sedated her with a large dose of tranquillisers before doing so, a coroner said Tuesday. Fausto Filippone had first thrown his wife Marina Angrilli to her death from their flat window before taking his daughter Ludovica to the overpass, from which he jumped to his death eight hours later. No narcotics were found in Angrilli's body, the coroner said. The case shocked Italy.