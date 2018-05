Vote ASAP says Toninelli (3)

Rome, May 29 - Italians should be allowed to vote in a new general election as soon as possible, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senate Whip Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. Speaking in the Senate, he said the M5S was "getting stronger". Toninelli added that President Sergio Mattarella's "veto" of economy minister pick Paolo Savona, a Euroskeptic economist, was "unacceptable" because it was based on Savona's ideas.