Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per tante assenze, il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Taranto, truffe sui mutuiindagato anche un notaio
27.05.2018

Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Rome

Elections before August says Orlando (3)

Support for call 'gathering steam in PD'

Elections before August says Orlando (3)

Rome, May 29 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando on Tuesday called for the next general election to be called as soon as possible "if possible before the summer break in August". Support for the proposal was said to be gathering steam in Orlando's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The PD is licking its wounds after a heavy general election defeat and is being led by caretaker leader Maurizio Martina after former leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi resigned.

Francavilla man sedated daughter (2)

Francavilla man sedated daughter (2)

 
Vote ASAP says Toninelli (3)

Vote ASAP says Toninelli (3)

 
M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark (6)

M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark (6)

 
Regeni metro video given to Rome prosecutors - envoy (4)

Regeni metro video given to Rome prosecutors - envoy (4)

 
Elections before August says Orlando (3)

Elections before August says Orlando (3)

 
M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark (3)

M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark (3)

 
Unions to stage event to back Mattarella - Furlan (3)

Unions to stage event to back Mattarella - Furlan (3)

 
M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark

M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark

 

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchiniimpara a parlare il salentino

Lo scrittore torinese Bianchini
impara a parlare il salentino

 
Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 

