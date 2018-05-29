Elections before August says Orlando (3)

Rome, May 29 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando on Tuesday called for the next general election to be called as soon as possible "if possible before the summer break in August". Support for the proposal was said to be gathering steam in Orlando's centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The PD is licking its wounds after a heavy general election defeat and is being led by caretaker leader Maurizio Martina after former leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi resigned.