Rome
Unions to stage event to back Mattarella - Furlan (3)
To support institutional role
29 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 29 - Italy's big three trade unions CGIL, CISL and UIL are discussing a joint initiative to support President Sergio Mattarella after criticism of his alleged scotching a populist government by refusing an anti-euro minister, CISL chief Annamrai Furlan said Tuesday. "We will carefully assess with our friends in the CGIL and UIL what union initiatives to undertake to reaffirms our sympathy and solidarity with the president, protecting his role and the so important institutional function he represents for all Italians," she said. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) went as far as asking for Mattarella's impeachment, although it may not continue with that bid. However, there will be mass protests by the M5S and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League on June 2, Republic Day.
