Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Taranto, truffe sui mutuiindagato anche un notaio
27.05.2018

Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Berlin

Market will lead Italy not to vote populists-Oettinger (3)

Commissioner voices hope in Deutsche Welle interview

Market will lead Italy not to vote populists-Oettinger (3)

Berlin, May 29 - Fallout on the financial markets will prompt Italians not to vote for populist parties, European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger of Germany said Tuesday, according to an excerpt from a Deutsche Welle interview to be published tonight. "The negative development of the markets will lead Italians not to vote much longer for the populists," he reportedly said. Two populist parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, came out on top in the March 4 general election and are set to score even heavier in the next elections, expected in September or October.

M5S, League irked by Oettinger 'markets' remark

Market will lead Italy not to vote populists-Oettinger (3)

Macron hails Italy Libya commitment (3)

Regeni metro video given to Rome prosecutors - envoy (3)

Piacenza artisan salami conquer international markets

Security stepped up at institutional sites (3)

Cottarelli set to present govt team to Mattarella

Spread goes over 300 points, Visco says not justified

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Ansatg delle ore 15

In Italia cresce mercato bevande vegetali, le bevono 12 mln di persone

Mario Cottarelli: 'Mio fratello vuole fare il bene dell'Italia'

Salvo' 100 mila ebrei, compie 105 anni

Un altro tassello per la storia di Pompei

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

