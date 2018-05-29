Berlin
Market will lead Italy not to vote populists-Oettinger (3)
Commissioner voices hope in Deutsche Welle interview
29 Maggio 2018
Berlin, May 29 - Fallout on the financial markets will prompt Italians not to vote for populist parties, European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger of Germany said Tuesday, according to an excerpt from a Deutsche Welle interview to be published tonight. "The negative development of the markets will lead Italians not to vote much longer for the populists," he reportedly said. Two populist parties, the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League, came out on top in the March 4 general election and are set to score even heavier in the next elections, expected in September or October.
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio