Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Taranto, truffe sui mutuiindagato anche un notaio
27.05.2018

Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Piacenza

Piacenza artisan salami conquer international markets

Coppa, pancetta, ham salami, culatta at Bellavita Fair in London

Piacenza artisan salami conquer international markets

Piacenza, May 29- Piacenza's artisan cured meats are set to conquer international markets. The Salumificio Peveri Carlo (SPC) of Piacenza will participate, together with other Italian food and beverage companies, at Bellavita Expo. The fair will be held in London, at Business Design Center Islington, 17 - 19 of June 2018, in cooperation with Cibus and Vinitaly, http://www.bellavita.com/it. In the SPC stand A02 will be exhibited typical Piacenza salami, a true and certified artisan production: 100% Italian pork made from animals born, reared and slaughtered in Italy; use of fresh and non-frozen meat; work with traditional recipes, ingredients and natural components without resorting to technological forcings; seasoned in underground cellars in the absence of mechanical forcings. Characteristics respected also in the new line of fresh "Belladinonna da Peveri" cold cuts trays, presented in recent days at Cibus 2018, and destined for both domestic and foreign markets. "Contrary to what happens in industrial chains, the sausages we put in the pan are not made ad hoc, nor are they frozen - explains Remo Peveri, owner of the company - we simply slice the products of our cellars, the same that we sell whole". Sales of SPC products in the Italian market have increased by 10% in 2017, but the strategic goal is to push on internationalization, first on the German and British markets, but then also on the US and Japanese markets. In the SPC booth in Bellavita London will be exposed the Natural Salami without preservatives, the Grass Pist (a paté of black pig from organic farming), the Culatta of ham "Don Romualdo" and all traditional productions from Piacenza, from coppa to pancetta, ending with La Mandòla, salami from ham. SPC has already participated in the Bellavita fair in 2015 obtaining the 3 stars from the jury of the Bellavita awords for 3 products and is present in the high restaurant sector in London. The goal now is to expand distribution in the Horeca channels and in retail. The strategic plan of SPC includes participation in other international fairs and the strengthening of contacts with foreign buyers.

