Piacenza artisan salami conquer international markets

Piacenza, May 29- Piacenza's artisan cured meats are set to conquer international markets. The Salumificio Peveri Carlo (SPC) of Piacenza will participate, together with other Italian food and beverage companies, at Bellavita Expo. The fair will be held in London, at Business Design Center Islington, 17 - 19 of June 2018, in cooperation with Cibus and Vinitaly, http://www.bellavita.com/it. In the SPC stand A02 will be exhibited typical Piacenza salami, a true and certified artisan production: 100% Italian pork made from animals born, reared and slaughtered in Italy; use of fresh and non-frozen meat; work with traditional recipes, ingredients and natural components without resorting to technological forcings; seasoned in underground cellars in the absence of mechanical forcings. Characteristics respected also in the new line of fresh "Belladinonna da Peveri" cold cuts trays, presented in recent days at Cibus 2018, and destined for both domestic and foreign markets. "Contrary to what happens in industrial chains, the sausages we put in the pan are not made ad hoc, nor are they frozen - explains Remo Peveri, owner of the company - we simply slice the products of our cellars, the same that we sell whole". Sales of SPC products in the Italian market have increased by 10% in 2017, but the strategic goal is to push on internationalization, first on the German and British markets, but then also on the US and Japanese markets. In the SPC booth in Bellavita London will be exposed the Natural Salami without preservatives, the Grass Pist (a paté of black pig from organic farming), the Culatta of ham "Don Romualdo" and all traditional productions from Piacenza, from coppa to pancetta, ending with La Mandòla, salami from ham. SPC has already participated in the Bellavita fair in 2015 obtaining the 3 stars from the jury of the Bellavita awords for 3 products and is present in the high restaurant sector in London. The goal now is to expand distribution in the Horeca channels and in retail. The strategic plan of SPC includes participation in other international fairs and the strengthening of contacts with foreign buyers.