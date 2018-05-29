Paris
Macron hails Italy Libya commitment (3)
Major migratory crisis
29 Maggio 2018
Paris, May 29 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday hailed Italy's "exemplary" commitment to Libya. Speaking after an international summit on Libya in Paris, Macron hailed the work done with Rome and recalled the "major migratory crisis" hitting Italy. Italy has borne the brunt of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from the North African country, although flows are sharply down this year compared to last.
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio