Rome
Market turbulence unjustified - Visco
Bank of Italy Governor sees emotional reaction
29 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 29 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Tuesday that the intense pressure Italy's bond spread is coming under is excessive. "There are no justifications for what is happening on the markets today, except for emotional ones," he said.
