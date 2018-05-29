Spread goes over 300 points, Visco says not justified

Rome, May 29 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund continued to soar on Tuesday amid massive uncertainty about the political situation. After closing on 233 basis points on Monday, the spread climbed to 320 points with a yield of 3.4% at one stage, before dropping back to 278.5 points. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, plunged by 3% before regaining some ground. It was 2.5% down at the middle of Tuesday's trading session. The turmoil comes after an effort to form a League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition collapsed after President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday rejected the nomination of Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister. Mattarella mentioned the threat of financial turbulence as he explained his decision and on Monday asked former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli to try to form an interim government. Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said that the intense pressure Italy's bond spread is coming under is excessive. "There are no justifications for what is happening on the markets today, except for emotional ones," he said. League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Di Maio blamed the president. "Ask Mattarella" Salvini said when asked about the spread. "If it were for me, there would be a government in office now". "They chose differently to reassure the markets but they don't seem to be achieving that to me". Di Maio said that the rise in Italy's bond spread showed that the problems lie elsewhere. "Today the spread jumped over 300 points - this hadn't happened for four years," Di Maio said. "We weren't the problem, not our team of ministers, but the uncertainty that today reigns. If the government of change had started, today we would have a political government".