Universiade: FISU to decide on athletes' village

Cerca

Martedì 29 Maggio 2018 | 14:14

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Taranto, truffe sui mutuiindagato anche un notaio
27.05.2018

Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato
29.05.2018

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Naples

Universiade: FISU to decide on athletes' village

2,561 units at Mostra or 3,000 units at Agnano plus ships

Universiade: FISU to decide on athletes' village

Naples, May 29 - The FISU Executive Committee will decide where to locate the athletes' village for the 2019 Universiade World University Games in Naples, when it meets on June 15 in Kazan, Russia, said FISU Secretary-General Erik Saintrond, following a Universiade executive commission meeting on Monday at the Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre in Naples. There are two choices being considered for housing the athletes: either at the Mostra site, or at a combination of the Agnano Racetrack, on ships and in hotels. In addition to Saintrond, the executives present at the meeting in Naples on Monday included: 2019 Universiade Special Commissioner Luisa Latella, CONI Services CEO Alberto Miglietta, Commissioner's Advisor Raffaele Pagnozzi, FISU Universiade Director-General Marc Vandenplas, CUSI President Lorenzo Lentini, and staff members from FISU, ARU and CONI Services. The meeting touched on several different topics and then proceeded to presentations of the executive plans for the athletes' village proposals. The plan for the Mostra was presented by Mostra President Donatella Chiodo and Mostra Managing Director Giuseppe Oliviero. They showed a project that would locate the athletes' village in three different cemented areas, without any impact on the surrounding architecture or landscaping. The plan includes 2,561 housing units of one and two stories, for a total of 6,825 single beds. Each athlete would have between seven and eight square metres of personal space, in line with FISU standards. The presentation also included an illustration of the plumbing and sewage system as well as the electrical wiring. The second athletes' village proposal was presented by architect Pasquale Manduca from the Region of Campania. He showed a plan that would provide 4,000 beds on ships docked in the Port of Naples, about 3,000 beds at the Agnano Racetrack, and 600 beds in two hotels, one in the nearby city of Pozzuoli and one in the Naples district of Fuorigrotta. One of the questions the commission had about that plan regarded who owns the Agnano facility. The city of Naples owns the structure, but its management is outsourced to a private company called Partenopei Racetracks, whose contract expires in March. The project calls for building out brand-new plumbing and sewage services, as well as the electrical system and bathrooms in the housing units. The planned surface for the project is grass, which means that a 96,000-square-metre platform would need to be built for the housing units in the area adjacent to the parking lot. The plan includes 2,500 square metres of space for shared restrooms. Saintrond said FISU had awarded the Universiade to Naples based on a candidacy that foresaw three "clusters" for the athletes: the former NATO base in Bagnoli, Salerno, and Caserta. "We don't want to modify this type of set-up, and dividing Naples in four areas is not realistic, also because we can't be certain that between ships, Agnano and two hotels there will be the same standard for all the athletes. In addition, we recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the IOC on the Olympic Agenda 2020 to reduce organising committee costs. Two of the mainstays of the 2020 Agenda are budget control and legacy," Saintrond said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Cottarelli set to present govt team to Mattarella

Cottarelli set to present govt team to Mattarella

 
Spread goes over 300 points, Visco says not justified

Spread goes over 300 points, Visco says not justified

 
Market turbulence unjustified - Visco

Market turbulence unjustified - Visco

 
Spread shows we aren't the problem - Di Maio (2)

Spread shows we aren't the problem - Di Maio (2)

 
Ask Mattarella about spread - Salvini (2)

Ask Mattarella about spread - Salvini (2)

 
Universiade: FISU to decide on athletes' village

Universiade: FISU to decide on athletes' village

 
Consumer and business confidence down - ISTAT (2)

Consumer and business confidence down - ISTAT (2)

 
Robbers in ex premier De Mita's home (2)

Robbers in ex premier De Mita's home (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

Confiscati in Puglia beni per 15mln euro a pregiudicato

 
Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

 
La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 
Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Mario Cottarelli: 'Mio fratello vuole fare il bene dell'Italia'

Mario Cottarelli: 'Mio fratello vuole fare il bene dell'Italia'

 
Mondo TV
Salvo' 100 mila ebrei, compie 105 anni

Salvo' 100 mila ebrei, compie 105 anni

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Spettacolo TV
Un altro tassello per la storia di Pompei

Un altro tassello per la storia di Pompei

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 30 maggio 2018

 
Economia TV
Euro a picco sulla crisi italiana

Euro a picco sulla crisi italiana

 
Calcio TV
Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

Esordio di Mancini contro l'Arabia

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 

Digital Edition

29.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU