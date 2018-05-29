Consumer and business confidence down - ISTAT (2)

Rome, May 29 - ISTAT said Tuesday that its consumer-confidence index fell sharply in May, dropping from 116.9 points to 113.7 - the lowest level since September. "All components worsened: economic, personal, current and future (from 141.8 to 132.6, from 108.0 to 107.7, from 114.0 to 112.4 and from 121.1 to 116.5, respectively)," ISTAT said. "The balance concerning expectations on unemployment grew from 15.2 to 25.7". The statistics agency said its busines-confidence index was down too, falling from 105.0 to 104.7.