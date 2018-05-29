Avellino
Robbers in ex premier De Mita's home (2)
Wife forced to open safe
29 Maggio 2018
Avellino, May 29 - Former Italian Prime Minister Ciriaco De Mita, 90, and his wife Anna Maria were robbed in the night between Monday and Tuesday at their villa in Nusco, near the southern city of Avellino, sources said. Four men, their faces covered, were reportedly discovered by Anna Maria De Mita at 3:30 am. They ordered De Mita to open the safe and stole jewelry. Investigators believe the men, who were not armed, could be from Eastern Europe.
