Rome
Soccer: Balotelli helps Mancini get winning start with Italy
Striker scores in 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on return
29 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 29 - Mario Balotelli scored a fine goal on his return to action for the national team on Monday to help Italy beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a new coach Roberto Mancini's first game in charge. In-form Nice forward Balotelli, who had not played for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup, set Italy on their way with a powerful shot into the corner from outside the box in the 21st minute. Andrea Belotti doubled the lead before Yahya Al-Shehri took advantage of some defensive blunders to pull one back for the Saudis, who, unlike Italy, have qualified for this summer's World Cup in Russia.
