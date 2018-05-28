Milan bourse closes 2.08% down (3)

Milan, May 28 - The Milan bourse closed 2.08% down amid Italy's political uncertainty Monday with the bellwether FTSE MIB index falling to 21,932 points. Some 12 billion euros of share capitalisation went up in smoke, bringing the total to around 63 billion since market turmoil first hit Milan on May 15. Paris closed 0.61% down and Frankfurt 0.58% down amid Italy-linked jitters. London was closed for a holiday.