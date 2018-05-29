Universiade: Call for tenders goes out for pool remodeling

Naples, May 29 - The organising committee for the 2019 Universiade World University Games has given the green light on a call for tenders for remodeling work on Naples' Scandone pool, which will host swimming and water polo events at the Games. The call for expressions of interest will be posted Tuesday on the Universiade website and will last for eight days, during which companies that wish to participate can submit their applications. The decision will then be made by a commission that will evaluate the applications. The remodeling work planned for the pool includes upgrading the changing rooms and support areas, the pool deck and infinity border, the grandstands, and the public restrooms. A new LED lighting system will be installed inside the pool with multi-coloured dimmer lights for creating light shows. Maintenance work will also be performed on the roof. The total cost is estimated at 3.6 million euros. A second call for tenders will be posted soon, which will include the construction of an external warm-up pool for the athletes.