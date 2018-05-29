Cerca

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

scuola
28.05.2018

Bocciato per troppe assenze il Tar bacchetta la scuola: troppo severa

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa
28.05.2018

La Regione: per i danni da xylella chiesti risarcimenti all'Europa

Taranto, truffe sui mutuiindagato anche un notaio
27.05.2018

Taranto, truffe sui mutui
indagato anche un notaio

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni
28.05.2018

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi
29.05.2018

Furti e rapine, arresti in tre province pugliesi

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

Naples

Universiade: Call for tenders goes out for pool remodeling

2019 World University Games taking place in Naples

Universiade: Call for tenders goes out for pool remodeling

Naples, May 29 - The organising committee for the 2019 Universiade World University Games has given the green light on a call for tenders for remodeling work on Naples' Scandone pool, which will host swimming and water polo events at the Games. The call for expressions of interest will be posted Tuesday on the Universiade website and will last for eight days, during which companies that wish to participate can submit their applications. The decision will then be made by a commission that will evaluate the applications. The remodeling work planned for the pool includes upgrading the changing rooms and support areas, the pool deck and infinity border, the grandstands, and the public restrooms. A new LED lighting system will be installed inside the pool with multi-coloured dimmer lights for creating light shows. Maintenance work will also be performed on the roof. The total cost is estimated at 3.6 million euros. A second call for tenders will be posted soon, which will include the construction of an external warm-up pool for the athletes.

