Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

Milan, May 28 - Several unions in Milan and the surrounding area issued a statement on Monday expressing "the maximum respect for the decisions made by the Head Of State, the highest government figure in our republic". They added that they had "full confidence in the role of institutions that should never be delegitimized for any reason", since this would "harm the entire country. Our nation has an urgent need for a government with full powers" that can "work effectively and with responsibility to bring key issues for social and economic development back to the center of the agenda: employment, the young and women". It noted that the Italian economy has experienced "fragile recovery" and that tension should be avoided to prevent families, workers, savers and investors from being harmed.