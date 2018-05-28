Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

Cerca

Lunedì 28 Maggio 2018 | 20:41

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Aiuto, la Basilicata sta scomparendo
28.05.2018

Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
26.05.2018

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari
28.05.2018

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Milan

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

'Country needs executive with full powers'

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

Milan, May 28 - Several unions in Milan and the surrounding area issued a statement on Monday expressing "the maximum respect for the decisions made by the Head Of State, the highest government figure in our republic". They added that they had "full confidence in the role of institutions that should never be delegitimized for any reason", since this would "harm the entire country. Our nation has an urgent need for a government with full powers" that can "work effectively and with responsibility to bring key issues for social and economic development back to the center of the agenda: employment, the young and women". It noted that the Italian economy has experienced "fragile recovery" and that tension should be avoided to prevent families, workers, savers and investors from being harmed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

Milan unions issue statement about govt uncertainty

 
Man, 70, survives 3rd-floor plunge onto railings

Man, 70, survives 3rd-floor plunge onto railings

 
Spread closes at 233 points (2)

Spread closes at 233 points (2)

 
Crystals for future communications created in Italy

Crystals for future communications created in Italy

 
Salvini to weigh alliances with FI and M5S in coming weeks

Salvini to weigh alliances with FI and M5S in coming weeks

 
Ferrara's 'Piazza Vittorio' shows heart of new Rome

Ferrara's 'Piazza Vittorio' shows heart of new Rome

 
Soccer: Malagò completes term as Serie A commissioner

Soccer: Malagò completes term as Serie A commissioner

 
Boy, 13, emerges from drug, alcohol coma

Boy, 13, emerges from drug, alcohol coma

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

La Gazzetta festeggia a Foggia i suoi 130 anni

 
Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

Avvocati in marcia per protesta: aspettiamo soluzioni

 
Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

Udienze penali sotto le tende, ecco il nuovo «Palagiustizia» a Bari

 
Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 
Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

 
Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

 
Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Castelluccio verso riapertura attivita' dopo sisma

Castelluccio verso riapertura attivita' dopo sisma

 
Mondo TV
Ue presentera' domani divieto piatti e posate di plastica

Ue presentera' domani divieto piatti e posate di plastica

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Spettacolo TV
Laurea ad honorem per Sting

Laurea ad honorem per Sting

 
Economia TV
Ecco l'hamburger day per il panino piu' famoso del mondo

Ecco l'hamburger day per il panino piu' famoso del mondo

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 
Calcio TV
Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

 

Digital Edition

28.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU