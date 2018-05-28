Milan
Arranged marriage scotched by Bangladeshi mother
Woman tears up daughter's passport
28 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 27 - The mother of an 11-year-old Bangladeshi girl tore up their passports to stop her being taken home for an arranged marriage to a 22-year-old man, Il Giorno reported Sunday. The woman reported her husband for domestic abuse and a trial has started, the Milanese daily said.
