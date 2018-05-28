Amateur footballer killed in Sassari (4)

Sassari, May 28 - A 23-year-old electrician and amateur footballer was killed with a stab wound to the chest overnight at Sassari in Sardinia, sources said Monday. Nicola Della Morte, born at Chiavenna near Sondrio north of Milan, was found dead near a sports field in a Sassari suburb. He played football for amateur side Ottava. A 25-year-old man born in Carbonia and resident in Sassari reportedly stabbed Della Morte and fled the scene, sources said. Police caught and arrested him, naming him as Daniele Ventriglia. Della Morte had stayed in Chiavenna after falling in love with Eleonora, the daughter of the coach of Ottava, a side that plays in Prima Categoria, sources said. Ottava lost a relegation play-off Sunday with Della Morte scoring its goal. Despite the loss they had the usual aftermatch party in which Della Morte took part. There was a scuffle in which Della Morte defended several people from his future alleged murderer, sources said.