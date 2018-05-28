Three men beat immigrant with crowbar near Pisa

Castelfranco di Sotto (Pisa), May 28 - An immigrant was violently beaten on Monday around noon in the weekly market of Castelfranco di Sotto, near Pisa. Three people riding in a Nissan vehicle stopped near an immigrant and beat him with a crowbar in front of dozens of witnesses before fleeing and leaving him in a pool of blood. Castelfranco councilor for the environment Federico Grasso, who was nearby when it happened and went to the scene of the crime, said that he was told the perpetrators were three Italians.