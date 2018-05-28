Milan bourse down, spread soars amid institutional crisis

Milan, May 28 - The financial markets were jittery on Monday after a effort to form a League/5-Star Movement government broke down, with President Sergio Mattarella expected to give former spending review commissioner Carlo Cottarelli a premier mandate. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index initially gained 1.7% but then fell back and was 1.75% down on 22,007 points after over three hours of trading, with several bank stocks suspended due to excess volatility. Similarly, the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund at first dropped to 190 basis-points, after closing at 204 on Friday. But it then surged back and climbed to 226 basis points on Monday, the highest level since January 2014, after Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia said it would not back an executive led by Cottarelli. The yield on the BTP went up to 2.63%.