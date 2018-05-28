Rome
Italy robbed of sovereignty, disgusting - Bannon (3)
Cottarelli another IMF technocrat
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - What has happned in Italy in the last 48 hours is "disgusting" but also "Fascist and anti-democratic", former Trump strategist Steve Bannon said at a meeting in Rome Monday. "Foreign powers, capital and media took away Italy's sovereignty," he said. Pointing the finger at the "Davos globalist party," Bannon said premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli was "another IMF technocrat".
