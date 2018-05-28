Milan
No test on transplanted heart, docs off the hook (2)
In Milan and Rome
28 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 28 - A Milan judge on Monday rejected a plea to test a heart taken from a 48-year-old Milan man and given to a 60-year-old Roman heart illness sufferer who subsequently died in September 2016. The ruling means that five doctors accused by prosecutors are now probably off the hook, judicial sources said.
