Macron lauds Mattarella's 'responsibility and courage' (2)

Paris, May 28 - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised the "courage" and the "great spirit of responsibility" of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Italian head of State, invoking the need to protect Italians' savings from market turmoil, on Sunday rejected the League-5 Star pick for economy minister Paolo Savona as being anti-euro, ending the parties' bid to form western Europe's first all-populist government.