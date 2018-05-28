Bari
Bari court moves to tents
Not fit for civilised country - Legnini
28 Maggio 2018
Bari, May 28 - Bari's courts moved to tents in a central square after the courthouse was declared unsafe Monday. Three large tents house the courts while there is a stand for police to check comings and goings. Giuseppe Legnini, head of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) said "tents cannot be a solution, if the situation were to last it would not be worthy of a civilised country".
