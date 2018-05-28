Rome
We'll go to vote soon, battle on Europe - Renzi (3)
'Fight agst fake news with numbers, facts and arguments'
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - Former Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Monday that Italy would soon return to the vote and it would be a battle over Europe. "We'll go to the vote very soon, fruit of the incapacity to govern of the League and the Five Stars. It will be an incredible battle between those who want to leave Europe and those who want a strong Italy inside Europe", he said. "It will be a battle between those who fight on the basis of fake news and those who will bring numbers, facts, and arguments, It will be a battle between those who call into question Italy's NATO allegiance and those who do no want to change one line in the foreign policy that Italy has been following for 70 years."
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Aiuto, la Basilicata
sta scomparendo
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100