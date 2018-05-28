Turin
Soccer: Chiellini only Italian in UEFA top 18
Allison and Dzeko also in
28 Maggio 2018
Turin, May 28 - Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini was the only Italian to make UEFA's Top 18 from this year's Champions League, sources said Monday. Other Serie A players in the 18 were Roma keeper Alisson and striker Eden Dzeko. Winners Real Madrid had eight players in the Top 18. Liverpoool's Mohammed Salah and Man City's Kevin De Bryune were among the others.
