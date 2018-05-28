Vatican City
Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)
Promote and defend life from conception to natural end
28 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 28 - Pope Francis told the International Federation of Catholic Doctors (FIAMC) Monday that the Catholic Church was in favour of "life, especially when it is weak and defenceless". Francis reiterated the Church's position on "promoting and defending life from conception to the natural end". The pope also urged FIAMC to act to defend freedom of conscience and conscientious objectors against abortion and euthanasia, saying doctors and other medical staff could not be "mere executors of the will of the ill person or the needs of the health system".
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
Alessano, cane corso sbrana
cagnolino e ferisce una donna