Rome
++ Spread rises above 230 points ++
Yield up to 2.66%
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund soared to 233 basis points on Monday, the highest level since late 2013. The yield on the 10-year BTP climbed to 2.66% with investors concerned about the prospect of a new general election with an uncertain outcome.
