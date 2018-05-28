Berlin
Respect for Italy, waiting for govt - Merkel (3)
'Important partner' says Seibert
28 Maggio 2018
Berlin, May 28 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday "Italy is an important partner for Germany" and "respect for the country's democratic institutions" entails waiting to see what government will be formed. Seibert was answering a question on the Italian political situation and the request to impeach President Sergio Mattarella for rejecting an anti-euro minister pick leading to the end of a possible League/5-Star Movement government. Seibert also underlined the relationship of "friendship" between Germany and Italy.
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
Alessano, cane corso sbrana
cagnolino e ferisce una donna