Amateur footballer killed in Sassari (3)

Sassari, May 28 - A 23-year-old electrician and amateur footballer was killed with a stab wound to the chest overnight at Sassari in Sardinia, sources said Monday. Nicola Della Morte, born at Chiavenna near Sondrio north of Milan, was found dead near a sports field in a Sassari suburb. He played football for amateur side Ottava. A 25-year-old man born in Carbonia and resident in Sassari reportedly stabbed Della Morte and fled the scene, sources said. Police are looking for him.