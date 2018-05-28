Italy knows democracy, will have good govt - US envoy (3)

Cerca

Lunedì 28 Maggio 2018 | 15:40

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
26.05.2018

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100

Alessano, cane corso sbranacagnolino e ferisce una donna
26.05.2018

Alessano, cane corso sbrana
cagnolino e ferisce una donna

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati
17.03.2018

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Rome

Italy knows democracy, will have good govt - US envoy (3)

'We will work with that government'

Italy knows democracy, will have good govt - US envoy (3)

Rome, May 28 - United States Ambassador to Italy Lewis M. Eisenberg said Monday "I know that the Italians know real democracy: they will have a good government and we will work with that government". Eisenberg was answering a question as to whether he was worried about the Italian political situation. Ex-IMF man Carlo Cottarelli is to lead an interim caretaker government after the inconclusive March 4 general election and the failure of a bid to form a government between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. Cottarelli has said he will steer the country to fresh elections after August if he does not get the confidence of parliament, as he appears sure not to.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Soccer: Chiellini only Italian in UEFA top 18

Soccer: Chiellini only Italian in UEFA top 18

 
Bari court moves to tents

Bari court moves to tents

 
We'll go to vote soon, battle on Europe - Renzi (3)

We'll go to vote soon, battle on Europe - Renzi (3)

 
Markets talk instead of Italians - Grillo (3)

Markets talk instead of Italians - Grillo (3)

 
++ Spread rises above 230 points ++

++ Spread rises above 230 points ++

 
Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)

Church for life, specially weak and defenceless - pope (3)

 
Sala cleared of Expo wrongdoing (3)

Sala cleared of Expo wrongdoing (3)

 
Respect for Italy, waiting for govt - Merkel (3)

Respect for Italy, waiting for govt - Merkel (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

Contro l'infarto una campagna della Regione Basilicata, perché «il cuore non aspetta»

 
Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco

 
A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»

 
Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Newspapergame,Federica Carta stregai giovani giornalisti

Newspapergame,
Federica Carta strega
i giovani giornalisti

 
Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato

 
Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante costretta a cantare a cappella

 
Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende:
benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia
Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile

 
I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato

 
Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

Xylella, contro il decreto Martina protesta associazioni dinanzi sede Rai di Bari

 
Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

Brucia nella notte vivaio a Leverano: ecco i danni

 
Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

 
Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

 
Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Chi e' Cottarelli, Mr Spending Review

Chi e' Cottarelli, Mr Spending Review

 
Mondo TV
Brasile, Temer cede ai camionisti

Brasile, Temer cede ai camionisti

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Spettacolo TV
Bagno di folla per Enrique Iglesias a Cuba

Bagno di folla per Enrique Iglesias a Cuba

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 28 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 28 maggio 2018

 
Economia TV
Ecco l'hamburger day per il panino piu' famoso del mondo

Ecco l'hamburger day per il panino piu' famoso del mondo

 
Sport TV
Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

Giro d'Italia, l'emozione di Froome in rosa a Roma: "Senza parole..."

 
Calcio TV
Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

Champions: capolavoro Bale e papere Karius, Real fa 13

 

Digital Edition

28.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU