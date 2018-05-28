Rome
PD to back Cottarelli, Salvini enemy of people - Martina (2)
Caretaker says League leader played with lives of country
28 Maggio 2018
(see related) Rome, May 28 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Monday that the centre-left group will back a confidence vote in a technocrat executive led by Carlo Cottarelli. He also blasted League leader Matteo Salvini for his criticism of President Sergio Mattarella following the collapse on an effort to form a League/5-Star Movement government. "The slogans of those who are purportedly on the side of the people against the elite are unacceptable," said Martina. "Salvini is the enemy of the people. They played with the lives of the country with an operation that turned out to involve to be taking Italy out of the euro and they did it unscrupulously. "The president was right to defend the national interests".
Mafia, preso in un residence
boss bitontino Conte
Disse: sparate a chi capita
Monteroni, si schianta contro
un muro: muore noto 32enne
Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano
uccide la moglie e si ammazza Vd
Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
Alessano, cane corso sbrana
cagnolino e ferisce una donna