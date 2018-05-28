Brussels
Hope pro-EU govt soon - Germany (3)
'Can't give lessons, it took us six months'
28 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 28 - German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said Monday "we hope that Italy soon has a stable pro-European government". He stressed that Berlin "must refrain from giving lessons on the formation of a government" since "after all it took us six months". Roth added: "Italy is a founding country of the EU, we have always been able to count on Italy as a country friendly to integration, with which we have worked very closely and with trust, and we expect that Italy will live up to this tradition in the future".
