Lunedì 28 Maggio 2018 | 13:44

Mafia, preso in un residenceboss bitontino Domenico Conte
27.05.2018

Monteroni, si schianta controun muro: muore noto 32enne
27.05.2018

Zurigo, 36enne di Supersano uccidela moglie (di Ruffano) e si ammazza
24.02.2018

Accademia di Modena celebra Mak P 100
26.05.2018

Alessano, cane corso sbranacagnolino e ferisce una donna
26.05.2018

Bari, da oggi udienze sotto le tende: benvenuti nel «nuovo» Palagiustizia Legnini: tendopoli non da Paese civile
26.05.2018

Bari, il serpentone rosa della Race for the cure
27.05.2018

A Bari il «Magna Grecia Awards»
27.05.2018

Bari, vietato fare il bagno a Pane e Pomodoro: ma il cartello viene ignorato
26.05.2018

Anziana uccisa a Bitonto, ecco gli arrestati
17.03.2018

Bari, la Festa della Madonnina di Poggiofranco
27.05.2018

Problemi tecnici al Premio Barocco, Levante canta a cappella
26.05.2018

I soldi dal traffico di droga, sequestrati beni a pregiudicato
26.05.2018

Giro d'Italia, Roma blindata per tappa finale
27.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Rome

Mattarella 'interference', impeachment says M5S (2)

'As soon as technically possible' says Di Stefano

Rome, May 28 - An impeachment request for President Sergio Mattarella will be presented "as soon as possible" after his "outright interference" in rejecting Euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona as economy minister in a potential League-Five Star Movement (M5S) government, M5S bigwig Manlio Di Stefano said Monday. "We are meeting to decide", he said, saying the request would be presented as soon as it as "technically" possible. Mattarella's rejection of anti-euro Savona, citing the risk of financial turmoil hitting Italians' savings, stymied the bid to create a League-M5S government since League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio refused to put forward an alternative candidate.

28.05.2018

