Rome
Forza Italia won't vote Cottarelli executive - Mulè
Whole centre right won't vote for technical govt - spokesman
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - Giorgio Mulè, the spokesperson for Forza Italia's lawmakers, said Monday that Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party will not back a technocrat government led by Carlo Cottarelli. "The current parliament clearly says that the Cottarelli executive will never have the numbers (of lawmakers) for a majority in parliament," Mulè said on Radio 1. "Forza Italia and the whole centre right will not vote for a technocrat government and neither will the 5-Star Movement, so it starts off as a minority government".
