Agrigento
Mother and son, 4, die as car falls from viaduct (3)
Daughter in v.serious condition
28 Maggio 2018
Agrigento, May 28 - A woman and her four-year-old son are dead after their car fell off a viaduct near Agrigento in Sicily on Monday. The woman's other child, a seven-year-old girl, survived the fall. She was 'coptered to a Palermo children's hospital where she is in extremely serious condition.
