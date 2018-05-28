Rome
Budget then election in 2019 if get confidence-Cottare (2)
Programme to take Italy to vote says premier designate
28 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 28 - Premier designate Carlo Cottarelli said Monday that President Sergio Mattarella has asked him to try and form an interim government to govern Italy until elections in early 2019. "I will present a programme that, in the case in which the executive wins a confidence vote, includes the approval of the budget law and them the dissolution of parliament and elections in 2019," Cottarelli said. He added that, if his government does not win parliament's confidence, elections will be held after August.
